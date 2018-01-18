Dylan Farrow has said she feels “outrage” following years of being ignored over a sexual assault allegation against her adoptive father Woody Allen.

The 32-year-old is to appear on television to discuss the allegation and claimed she wanted to “bring down” the filmmaker in an extract of the interview released by CBS on Wednesday.

The full interview, which airs on Thursday and is Farrow’s first on television according to the US broadcaster, comes after she used a newspaper article to question why Allen has been spared by the “revolution” that ended Harvey Weinstein.

Only on @CBSThisMorning, Dylan Farrow addresses alleged sexual abuse by her adoptive father, Woody Allen. For 25 years, Farrow has insisted Allen sexually assaulted her when she was a child. In her conversation with @GayleKing, Farrow explains why now is the time to speak out: pic.twitter.com/Sfsz4YK0hu — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 17, 2018

In the preview clip she said: “Why shouldn’t I want to bring him down? Why shouldn’t I be angry? Why shouldn’t I be hurt? Why shouldn’t I feel some sort of … outrage that after all these years, being ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside?”

Asked why people should believe her, a tearful Farrow replied: “I suppose that’s on them, but all I can do is speak my truth and hope … that someone will believe me instead of just hearing.”

She added: “I am credible, and I am telling the truth, and I think it’s important that people realise that one victim, one accuser, matters. And that they are enough to change things.”

In her first television interview, Dylan Farrow talks with @CBSThisMorning co-host @GayleKing about her allegations of childhood sexual abuse by her father, Woody Allenhttps://t.co/EJ1VNIAKMu pic.twitter.com/IXKZF3voyy — CBS News PR (@CBSNewsPress) January 16, 2018

Allen, 82, faces renewed questions over his alleged behaviour as he prepares for the release of his latest film in an industry coming to grips with its history of sexual harassment and abuse.

Allen, who has always denied the allegation, was investigated over the claim that he molested Farrow in an attic in 1992 when she was seven, but he was not charged.

Oscar-tipped actor Timothee Chalamet said on Tuesday that he did not want to profit from his role in A Rainy Day In New York and would instead donate his salary to three charities combating abuse and harassment, including Time’s Up.

Rebecca Hall previously apologised for her role in the film and said she would also donate her earnings to the celebrity-backed initiative.

Timothee Chalamet said he would donate his salary from Allen’s latest film (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Others to distance themselves from Allen in recent weeks include To Rome With Love’s Greta Gerwig, Wonder Wheel’s David Krumholtz and Mira Sorvino, who vowed to never work with him again having won an Oscar for her role in 1995’s Mighty Aphrodite.

However Alec Baldwin, who worked with Allen on three occasions, on Tuesday expressed his support for the director, saying the rejection was “unfair and sad”.

Farrow, the sister of journalist Ronan Farrow, whose reports aided Weinstein’s downfall, last month questioned in an article for The Los Angeles Times why the ensuing “revolution” had spared Allen.

“Why is it that Harvey Weinstein and other accused celebrities have been cast out by Hollywood, while Allen recently secured a multimillion-dollar distribution deal with Amazon,” she wrote.