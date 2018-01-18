Fire And Fury, the White House expose met with outrage from Donald Trump, is heading to television after the rights were purchased in a deal reported to be worth seven figures.
Endeavour Content confirmed on Wednesday that it had acquired the rights to make a TV series of the book by journalist Michael Wolff.
Wolff will helm the production as executive producer while former BBC director of television Michael Jackson, now chief executive of Two Cities Television, will also produce, an Endeavour spokeswoman said.
Loading article content
The US president defended his mental state and declared he was a “very stable genius” after the book raised questions about his fitness for office.
The book, released earlier this month, led to a public spat between Mr Trump and Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist who helped secure the presidency for the property mogul.
Mr Bannon questioned the his former boss’s competence in the book and Mr Trump responded by discrediting him as having lost his mind and nicknaming him “sloppy Steve”.
Breitbart, the right-wing news website that has supported Mr Trump, announced that Mr Bannon would be stepping down as executive chairman in the wake of his comments.
Endeavour will now attempt to find a network for the series.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.