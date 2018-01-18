A SAS veteran hailed for his role in the Iranian Embassy siege of 1980 has been left homeless after his local council failed to find him housing, he has claimed.

Bob Curry, who was part of the team which helped end the six-day siege after a group of six armed men stormed the embassy in London and took 26 people hostage, said he is living in a B&B after he split up with his partner of 25 years and his business collapsed last year.

Mr Curry was told by Herefordshire County Council to fill in forms for a council house in November but is still waiting to hear if he meets the criteria, The Sun reports.

