The Duke of Cambridge is set to meet ex-servicemen and women working in the NHS when he visits a children’s hospital.
William will go to Evelina London Children’s Hospital on Thursday to meet veterans helped by the ‘Step into Health’ scheme.
The programme, supported by the Royal Foundation, helps veterans, their spouses and dependants find work in the NHS.
William will visit the hospital to celebrate the national roll out of the scheme.
He will then travel to Mayfair in London for the programme’s national launch, where he will give a speech on the importance of the scheme.
Step into Health is an initiative created by the NHS, in conjunction with The Royal Foundation and Walking With The Wounded, to help people move from the military into the NHS.
