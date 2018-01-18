Glasgow Film Festival's closing gala will feature a true story of Scots who "defied" Pinochet, it has been announced.
Nae Pasaran will have its world premiere at the event on Sunday, March 4.
Felipe Bustos Sierra's feature film charts how workers at the Rolls Royce factory in East Kilbride managed to ground half of Chile's Air Force, in an act of solidarity against the dictatorship.
In 1974, the group began a four-year boycott on carrying out repairs to engines for Hawker Hunter planes, which had been used during the military coup in September 1973.
Mr Sierra said: "I'm delighted that Nae Pasaran will have its world premiere in Glasgow, the birthplace of our protagonists."
The full programme for Glasgow Film Festival 2018 will be announced on Wednesday, January 24.
