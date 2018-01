ONE of the most famous historical artworks in Europe, the Bayeux Tapestry, looks set to be shown in the UK.

It is understood that Prime Minister Theresa May will discuss loaning the tapestry, which depicts William the Conqueror's decisive defeat of King Harold at the Battle of Hastings in 1066, to the UK when she meets with French President Emmanuel Macron today.

The location for the display in Britain is not thought to have been decided and it could take five years before it reaches British shores.

Loading article content