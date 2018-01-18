ONE of the most famous historical artworks in Europe, the Bayeux Tapestry, looks set to be shown in the UK.

It is understood that Prime Minister Theresa May will discuss loaning the tapestry, which depicts William the Conqueror's decisive defeat of King Harold at the Battle of Hastings in 1066, to the UK when she meets with French President Emmanuel Macron today.

The location for the display in Britain is not thought to have been decided and it could take five years before it reaches British shores.

A spokesman for Mr Macron has said it will definitely not be in the UK before 2020.

At present there appears to be no move to have the tapestry north of the border.

The National Museums of Scotland had no comment to make, beyond saying it was glad it was to be shown in the UK.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said there were no plans afoot to have the historic artwork shown in Scotland.

The British Museum would be "honoured and delighted" to display the Bayeux Tapestry if it comes to the UK, its director has said.

Hartwig Fischer said: "This would be a major loan, probably the most significant ever from France to the UK.

"It is a gesture of extraordinary generosity and proof of the deep ties that link our countries.

"The Bayeux Tapestry is of huge importance, as it recounts a crucial moment in British and French history, 1066."

He added: "We would be honoured and delighted to display it at the British Museum, the UK's most visited and internationally respected institution.

"Here it would be seen by the widest UK and international audience in the context of a museum of world cultures."

The work is a 70 metre-long embroidery stitched in nine different panels.

It is currently on display in a darkened room in the Bayeux Museum in Normandy.

The tapestry will not travel before 2020 because of the need for restoration work to ensure it is not damaged in transit, an official in Mr Macron's office told reporters in France.