Jason King star Peter Wyngarde has died at the age of 90, his agent has confirmed.
The actor was best known for his role as sleuth Jason King in Department S and its spin-off.
A heartthrob in his day, he also enjoyed numerous stage roles and appeared as Klytus in Flash Gordon and as Timanov in Doctor Who: Planet Of Fire.
Loading article content
His agent and manager, Thomas Bowington, said: “He was one of the most unique, original and creative actors that I have ever seen. As a man, there were few things in life he didn’t know.
“I sometimes nicknamed him the King because he simply knew everything.
“He was a mentor on everything you can think of, from sports cars to how to make a good cup of tea and how to do a tie and shirt.
“He died at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (in London), and even then he was saying that you shouldn’t button the upper button on a shirt.
“As a person he was the most exceptional person I met in my life and a great mentor and teacher.”
Wyngarde signed his contract for Department S on a napkin in a restaurant and went on to make the character his own.
His agent said the actor had roles and personal appearances coming up and that he died in hospital on Monday, having been unwell for a couple of months.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.