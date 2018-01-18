Donald Trump has created more controversy following claims about his intelligence and fitness for the presidential office.

In the book, Fire and Fury, author Michel Wolff claims that the President's staff view him as a "child" and "semi-literate".

In response, Mr Trump went on a Twitter rant, labelling the book "really boring and untruthful", and added that he is "like, really smart" and "a very stable genius".

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

He also boasted that his IQ was higher than Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's and had previously tweeted that his intelligence was higher than presidential predecessors, Barack Obama and George W Bush.

Mr Trump's overall health has been described as 'excellent' and he did 'exceedingly well' on cognitive screening, according to the US Navy doctor who performed Mr Trump's first medical check-up.

The cognitive screening is not a standard check but was requested by the American president.

But what does the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) test involve?

Try it yourself below to see if you can also score top marks.

(The answers and scoring are at the bottom.)

The 30-point test takes about 10 minutes and asks the patient to perform a simple batch of memory and mental tasks.

1. The patient is told to pair up five numbers and letters (1-5, A-E) in ascending order (pairing 1 with A, 2 with B, etc).

2. Draw your own version of the cube in the space next to it.

It must be exactly the same as the one printed on the page.

3. Draw a clock, putting in all the numbers and set the time to 10 past 11.

4. Name each animal

5. The doctor tells the patient that they are going to read a list of words that the patient must remember. At the end the patient has to tell them as many as they remember, it doesn't matter what order.

The doctor then reads five words, one per second:

FACE, VELVET, CHURCH, DAISY, RED

6. Recall numbers: The doctor reads a list of five numbers at a rate of one number per second; the patient recalls them exactly as they were said:

2 1 8 5 4

Recall numbers backwards: The doctor reads three numbers at a rate of one number per second; the patient recalls them backwards:

7 4 2

7. The doctor reads a list of letters at a rate of one per second. Every time they say the letter 'A', the patient has to tap their hand:

F B A C M N A A J K L B A F A K D E A A A J A M O F A A B

8. The patient starts at 100, then must count down by subtracting seven every time, until the examiner tells them to stop.

9. The examiner reads this sentence, and the patient has to repeat it exactly: 'I only know that John is the one to help today'.

Step two: The examiner then reads another sentence, with the same instruction: 'The cat always hid under the couch when dogs were in the room'.

10. Name as many words as you can beginning with the letter F in one minute.

(The aim is to reach 11 words or more in 60 seconds.)

11. Describe the relationship between these sets of words (i.e, an orange and a banana = fruit).

TRAIN AND BICYCLE

WATCH AND RULER

12. Can you remember the list of five words you had to repeat in question 5?

13. Say the exact date, and the name of the place you are in, including the city.

YOUR SCORE:

Add up all your points and add one point if the patient has fewer than 12 years of formal education.

Around 16: cognitive health of an Alzheimer's patient

Around 22: cognitive health of someone with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI)

Above 26: Normal

30: Perfect score (Trump scored 30/30).

ANSWERS:

1. RESULT: The patient gets a point for every successful pair: 1-A; 2-B; 3-C; 4-D; 5-E. No lines can be crossed. The patient earns 0 if they make a mistake that is not immediately corrected.

2. RESULT: One point if it is drawn correctly (i.e. three-dimensional, all lines are drawn, no line is added, lines are relatively parallel and their length is similar - no point if any of those criteria are missing).

3. RESULT: One point is allocated for each of the following three criteria:

Contour (ONE POINT): The clock face must be a circle.

Numbers (ONE POINT): all clock numbers must be present with no additional numbers and in the correct order

Hands (ONE POINT): there must be two hands jointly indicating the correct time; the hour hand must be clearly shorter than the minute hand.

4. RESULT: One point for each

Lion, rhinoceros, camel

5. RESULT: There's no extra points for this one. Only a minus score if you forget one.

6. RESULT: One point per sequence correctly recited.

7. RESULT: One point if there is zero errors or just one error

8. RESULT: 93, 86, 79, 72, 65

SCORING: Total of three points.

No points if there are no correct subtractions

One point for just one correct subtraction

Two points for two or three correct subtractions

Three points for four or five correct subtractions

If the first subtraction is wrong, but each subsequent subtraction follows the pattern of seven, they still earn every other point.

9. RESULT: One point for each correct sentence repeated exactly.

10. RESULT: One point if they reach 11 words or more in one minute.

The words cannot be proper nouns or the same sounding word but with different suffixes (like love, lover, loving).

11. RESULT: One point for each correct pair.

Acceptable answers: Train and bicycle: means of transport, means of traveling, used to take trips

Ruler and watch: means of measurement, measuring instruments

Unacceptable answers: Train and bicycle: they have wheels

Ruler and watch: they have numbers.

12. RESULT: FACE, VELVET, CHURCH, DAISY, RED

One point for each word recalled

13. RESULT: Must give the date, month, year, day of the week, place and city.

One point for each correct answer. No points if they make any errors.

All questions and answers from the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA)

What score did you get?