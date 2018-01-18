The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is to read from the works of Muriel Spark at a major event to celebrate the writer's life and works.
She will take part in the Muriel Spark: Crème de la Crème event at the Usher Hall on January 31.
Alexander McCall Smith will also join writer Ian Rankin, actors Maureen Beattie, Peter Forbes and Moyo Akandé, Alan Taylor, author of Appointment in Arezzo: A Friendship with Muriel Spark, and Rosemary Goring, The Herald's literary editor, in a specially commissioned presentation of readings, performance and conversation.
McCall Smith will read a poem he has written for the occasion.
For the first time since 1963, Spark’s play Doctors of Philosophy will be presented on stage through performed extracts featuring Maureen Beattie, Peter Forbes and Moyo Akandé.
The performances are directed by The Lyceum’s Artistic Director, David Greig.
The event will explore the life and work of the author of 22 novels, including The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, her best-known work.
Muriel Spark: Crème de la Crème is part of Muriel Spark 100 and the Book Festival’s Booked! Programme of events supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.
