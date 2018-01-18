A homeless man who was given a sandwich by a schoolgirl said he was overwhelmed by her kindness despite staff allegedly telling her to 'let nature take its course'.

Selfless teenager Amy McIlroy went to buy homeless man Liam Anderson, 20, a sandwich from a branch of coffee chain Starbucks in Glasgow after she saw him shaking from the cold.

Liam said he was "very thankful" to the 14-year-old for the food but "shocked" by the attitude of the Starbuck's staff member who he claims didn't want to let him in.

He said: "When the girl bought me a Starbucks, it was quite overwhelming, to be honest. I was very thankful, it was appreciated.

"I wanted to get into Starbucks and they didn't want to let me in because I was homeless."

A spokeswoman for Starbucks UK said: "We're urgently investigating what has happened here and have been in touch with the customer directly to apologise.

"We believe in creating a place that is welcoming for all and we are disappointed that this incident does not represent the values we expect in our stores."