Nicola Sturgeon has not ruled out giving councils extra powers to crack down on short-term lets after being told people are running "mini-hotels" but avoiding business tax.

Green co-convener Patrick Harvie said the boom in short-term lets in Scotland is "distorting" the housing market and cutting the amount of rental properties for people to live in.

He called on the First Minister to give councils the power to use Planning Use Class Orders to tackle the problem, which he said is "damaging communities".

