NICOLA Sturgeon is to take part in an international health task force in recognition of Scotland’s effort to cut its consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and junk food.

The First Minister is one of 14 members on the new body, which is looking at how tax and spending policies can help fight lifestyle diseases such as cancer and diabetes.

Scotland pioneered a ban on smoking in public places within the UK in 2006, and later this spring will introduce minimum unit pricing for alcohol to tackle gut-rot booze.

Other task force members include former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, London School of Economic Director Minouche Shafik, and Uruguay President Tabaré Vázquez.

The group has been set up by Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York, who is now the World Health Organisation Ambassador for Non-communicable Diseases.

His co-chair on the Task Force for Fiscal Policy on Health is economist Larry Summers, the former US Treasury Secretary.

The group is intended to bring together “esteemed fiscal policy, development and health leaders from around the globe” to tackle the growing problem of unhealthy lifestyles.

Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) are the cause of 70 per cent of the world’s deaths, killing 40m each year.

Tobacco, alcohol and obesity are three of the leading risk factors for developing NCDs.

Fourth-fifths of NCD deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, straining health care systems, adding to poverty and posing a major barrier to development.

The task force will look at using taxes to curb the use of unhealthy products and recommend how countries can improve public health and raise additional revenue.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The Scottish Government has worked tirelessly to develop and implement bold and innovative policies to address public health challenges, including the negative effects of tobacco, excess alcohol consumption and obesity.

“Our commitment to minimum unit pricing is just one example of the action we are taking to improve the health of our population, and to make it easier for people to make healthier choices. We are also currently consulting on a new obesity strategy, which includes proposals to restrict promotions of unhealthy food and drink.

“Scotland’s work in the sphere of public health is world-renowned, and I look forward to contributing to this group. As part of our public health work, we have often collaborated with other nations and experts across the world, to learn from their approaches and to pass on our learning. My experience of this dialogue is that it is both beneficial to Scotland and the nations we have been in discussion with.”

Mr Bloomberg said: “Non-communicable diseases are a growing global crisis, especially in low-and-middle income countries.

“There’s substantial evidence that taxes and fiscal policies are essential to confronting this health threat.

“This Task Force will explore which policies can make the biggest difference and help them spread, saving millions of lives.”

Mr Summers added: “We have strong evidence from around the world that raising taxes on products like tobacco, sugar sweetened beverages and alcohol is highly effective at reducing harmful consumption and saving lives.

“I’m grateful for the commitment of this impressive group of leaders, whose expertise and experience will help the Task Force bring attention to the enormous potential of fiscal policies for health.”