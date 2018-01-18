A FORMER Scotland international who was punished for gambling on matches called on Scottish football to drop sponsorship by betting companies.
Four years ago, midfielder Ian Black, 32, was fined £7,500 and given a 10-match ban by the Scottish FA, with seven of those suspended, after admitting to placing bets on 160 matches over a seven-year period. He had played for Inverness Caley Thistle, Hearts and Rangers in the period concerned.
All Scottish senior leagues and cup competitions are sponsored by bookies, but the SFA has a blanket ban on footballers betting on any matches.
Black, who now plays for Tranent Juniors FC in the East Region Premier League says reform is needed adding: "They've got a cheek taking money from betting sites as sponsors and then doing players for betting."
He said that Scottish football people would say the game "will die a death" without bookmakers because no-one else will sponsor them.
"Drop them or look at the rules, but it's never going to stop, for the rest of my life anyway," says Black, whose charge included betting against his own team on three occasions.
"They are scrutinising players but sitting there with the billboards everywhere. Scrap them as sponsors; go and find somebody else."
Black, who was the first player in Scotland to be punished for breaking gambling regulations, admitted that he was lucky not be sacked by Rangers.
After the punishment was meted out, was adamant he was just “silly” and could be trusted by his Rangers team-mates.
He had confessed to staking £5 on an accumulator, which needed Rangers to draw against East Stirling in the 2011/12 season.
