A FORMER Scotland international who was punished for gambling on matches called on Scottish football to drop sponsorship by betting companies.

Four years ago, midfielder Ian Black, 32, was fined £7,500 and given a 10-match ban by the Scottish FA, with seven of those suspended, after admitting to placing bets on 160 matches over a seven-year period. He had played for Inverness Caley Thistle, Hearts and Rangers in the period concerned.

All Scottish senior leagues and cup competitions are sponsored by bookies, but the SFA has a blanket ban on footballers betting on any matches.

