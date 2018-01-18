A LARGE-SCALE search and rescue mission is under way for two fishermen after their boat capsized a loch on the west coast.
HM Coastguard received a 999 call and a distress alert from a vessel in Loch Fyne at around 6pm on Thursday, reporting they had recovered a man from the water.
The casualty told his rescuers that his 40ft fishing boat had capsized and there were two more fishermen in the water, off the Argyll and Bute Coast.
Loading article content
Tighnabruich, Arran and Cambeltown RNLI Lifeboats were sent to the sea loch, alongside the HM Coastguard Prestwick helicopter and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Tarbert, Kames, Inverary and Crinan.
Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service were also on scene, while several commercial vessels also assisted.
Royal Navy divers were also reportedly drafted in at around 9pm.
The casualty who was recovered from the water has now been transferred to hospital and his condition is unknown.
Earlier this month an oyster farm boss died after being found face down at his company's work site on the shores of Loch Creran.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?