THE UK and France are "making a new tapestry together", Emmanuel Macron declared as he agreed with Theresa May new co-operation on defence and measures to tackle the migrant crisis.

During the French President’s first official visit to the UK, the talks saw the Prime Minister commit tens of millions of pounds to strengthen UK border controls in France while Mr Macron confirmed the loan of the Bayeux Tapestry to Britain in 2022.

Yet on Brexit, the President made clear that Britain could have full access to the single market but it would, like Norway, have to pay into the EU Budget and abide by all the rules. “Be my guest,” he declared.

A new treaty between the two countries will enable the improvement of security at Calais, costing the UK around £45 million. The money will go towards fencing, CCTV and detection technology not just at Calais but at other ports along the Channel too.

The treaty will also allow an acceleration in the processing of migrants seeking to come to the UK via Calais, with a reduction from six months to one month for adults and 25 days for children.

Britain is also expected to commit to taking in a higher proportion of child refugees from France as part of its commitment to resettle 480 unaccompanied children under the so-called Dubs scheme.

Mr Macron stressed how the current situation in Calais was "not satisfactory".

But he said the new treaty would allow him to fulfil his 2016 vow that after Brexit "migrants will no longer be in Calais".

He said: "We can either manage the border together or it will be a disastrous situation. It is not a gift for France. It is some joint management. "

The French President was greeted at the Sandhurst Royal Military Academy in Berkshire with a guard of honour from the Coldstream Guards.

The choice of venue was appropriate as the countries committed to closer defence and security co-operation between "Europe's two foremost military powers", Mrs May said.

Britain has agreed to participate in Mr Macron's "European intervention initiative," which officials do not regard as a European army but a plan to enhance co-ordination of existing armed forces.

Three RAF Chinook helicopters and around 50 non-combat troops from Britain will be deployed to Mali to provide logistical support to French forces attempting to stabilise the Sahel region of Africa where extremists like Islamic State and al Qaeda have gained a foothold.

However, Brexit loomed over the summit with Mr Macron saying he regretted the British decision to leave, even if he respected the will of the British people.

Asked why he wanted to exclude financial services from a future UK-EU free trade agreement, Mr Macron said: "I am here neither to punish nor to reward.

"I want to make sure that the single market is preserved because that is very much the heart of the EU.

"The choice is on the British side, not on my side. But there can be no differentiated access for the financial services.

"If you want access to the single market - including the financial services - be my guest. But it means that you need to contribute to the budget and acknowledge European jurisdiction.

"Such are the rules and we know the system already in place for Norway."

Mrs May restated her call for a deep and special partnership and comprehensive trade agreement between the UK and EU after Brexit.

She noted how Britain recognised that as it left the EU “we will no longer be full members of the single market".

But, the PM argued, it was in the interests of both sides in the talks to have a trade deal that covered both goods and services.

"The City of London will continue to be a major global financial centre. That is an advantage not just for the UK, it's actually good for Europe and good for the global financial system," she added.