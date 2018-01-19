The grieving family of a man found dead in a harbour have said they are “shocked” after discovering a new witness has come forward 20 years after his death.

An anonymous witness who says he saw the final moments in Kevin McLeod’s life has contacted police.

Mr McLeod, 24, was found in Wick harbour, Caithness, in February 1997 after a night out. Police said then his death was accidental, but his family believed he was murdered and consistently criticised police for its handling of the case.

Speaking to Moray Firth Radio, the unnamed witness said: “I was walking home and decided to walk on a little hill above the actual harbour.

“I heard a commotion, voices, and scuffling, then a splash.

“I went to investigate. I saw the two people and Kevin in the water, I believe he kind of went under the water.

“I must have made a noise because the two people looked round and one gave chase.”

Police have confirmed a witness has come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bell, of Police Scotland’s Specialist Crime Division, said: “We have been contacted by a man wishing to provide us with information about the death of Kevin McLeod, and officers are due to meet with him and note his statement.

“We reiterate our appeal for anyone who has any information about this case to call Police Scotland on 101.”

In an interview with the local radio station, Mr Mcleod’s mother June, 65, said the news was very difficult to hear. She added: “It was very disturbing to hear what the person had to say.

“I was of the understanding Kevin fell in the water in a different part, that was what we were told. I am shocked to hear and see where it is Kevin was.

“I am really shocked. I am really cold and shivering. I really am lost for words.

“And for the crimes squad, I really do hope you get the individual or individuals that did this to Kevin because it’s not fair.”

The new witness, who is said to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues, is to make a formal statement with the support of a social worker.

Mr McLeod’s father Hugh, 67, said: “For nearly the last 21 years we have been led to believe by the authorities that Kevin’s death was nothing other than a tragic drowning accident.

“With this witness coming forward now it’s turned everything on its head.”

Kevin’s family were given an unreserved apology from police chiefs last year -- two decades after the electrician’s death.

Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone met with Kevin’s family in December following a reassessment of the case by Police Scotland.

He apologised for what he said were “serious failings” in the initial investigation which meant the opportunity to gather vital evidence was missed.

He said: “I can only imagine the pain and trauma their family has suffered and I have nothing but the highest admiration for their strength and determination in seeking those answers.

“There is no doubt that basic policing procedures were never carried out and the opportunity to gather vital evidence was missed.