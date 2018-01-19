A LEGAL aid protest that has seen hundreds of solicitors pull out of police station work has spread to the north of the country, with solicitors in Banff, Peterhead and Orkney electing to withdraw from the police station duty scheme.

It comes after hundreds of solicitors from Aberdeen to the Borders pulled out of the Scottish Legal Aid Board (SLAB) managed scheme over concerns that legislation due to come in on January 25 will lead to a marked increase in their workload.

Unlike now, when only those being formally interviewed have the right to have a solicitor present, the changes mean anyone brought in for police questioning will be entitled to legal advice, regardless of what they are being questioned about.

