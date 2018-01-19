PLODGATE snarled up FMQs. Also known as ‘What the hell is going on with Scotland’s police service?’ the row has dragged on for months, with top cops probed, useless overseers, and murky ministerial manoeuvres.

It would take another Sherlock Holmes to get to the bottom of it. Alas, we have Holyrood’s finest. So it was more elementary school than elementary, dear Watson.

Ruth Davidson asked Nicola Sturgeon if the “fiasco” had involved Justice Secretary Michael Matheson breaking the law by overruling a unanimous decision of the board of the autonomous Scottish Police Authority in the meeting of November 9 last. Or something like that.

Loading article content