ABOUT 100 strangers joined politicians, soldiers, firefighters and police officers at the funeral of a 103-year-old widow who died with no family.

Residents in Milton, Glasgow, defied icy conditions yesterday to pay their respects to Annie Wallace after a plea by minister Rev Christopher Rowe.

In an incredible display of community spirit, tThe area’s four councillors joined police officers, firefighters and Annie’s carers while four soldiers of 32 Royal Signal Regiment acted as pallbearers.

Rev Rowe, who visited Annie at Ashgill Care Home hours before she died on December 23, told mourners at Colston Milton Parish Church: “Annie has always loved singing and I can say with confidence she was still singing the day she died.

I rather suspect there was not a day in the last 100 years when she didn’t sing.

“She told me how she was singing in the church choir, and the choir master was telling them to roll their ‘rrrrs’, she laughed out loud as she said, ‘I thought he said roll your a***’, and she duly obliged!

“I have no doubt she is in heaven – forever young, forever her beautiful gentle, fun and positive character.”

She worked in shops throughout her life and was married but did not have children.

Annie’s funeral would have been attended by a handful of people until Rev Rowe’s public appeal prompted an overwhelming reaction.

He said: “It’s not about me, it’s about how people in the community are kind and good and willing to go the extra mile.

“Annie was an easy person to love, she was an absolute gem but most people here did not even know her. It’s Milton at its best.”

Also in attendance were SNP councillors Allan Gow and Jacqueline McLaren and Labour’s Robert Mooney and Gary Gray, while council chiefs supplied flowers.

Inspector Craig Walker, of Maryhill police station, who sent two officers, said: “I think that it’s fantastic that the local community have come together to mark the life of Annie Wallace.”

Annie was born in nearby Possil in April 1914 and her tram driver dad James Minto volunteered for the Army that September, weeks after the outbreak of the First World War.

