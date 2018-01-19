A FUND launched to support the Edinburgh festivals is to be expanded to include Celtic Connections, the Glasgow folk and traditional music festival which opens this weekend.

The music festival will be allowed to apply for up to £100,000 of Expo Funding, in a new recognition of its national and international status and importance beyond its location in Glasgow.

Donald Shaw, the artistic director of Celtic Connections, has welcomed the invitation, and says it will allow the festival to expand its work: at present its funding relies on Glasgow City Council, Creative Scotland and box office receipts.

The ability to apply for Expo funding, he said, shows that the festival is not just seen as a Glasgow event, but one that is important for the whole country.

The 2018/19 Expo Fund has a budget of £1.8m.

Mr Shaw said: "It’s fair to say that the real story behind the success of Celtic Connections over the last 25 years has been the transformation from a series of niche concerts into a globally recognised festival of national importance for Scotland’s musicians.

"The festival is constantly striving to create unique and exciting collaborations for home-grown talent to deliver a real legacy for our country’s musical landscape, whilst recognising the importance of engaging with outstanding talent from across the world to further enhance the acclaim for Scotland’s unique and evolving music tradition.

"We would like to thank the Scottish Government for giving Celtic Connections this fantastic opportunity through the EXPO fund to further expand our musical horizons and creativity.’’

Fiona Hyslop, the culture secretary, said: "The Expo Fund has made a massive contribution in cementing Edinburgh’s reputation as a world-leading festival city.

"Celtic Connections is renowned as a world leading international music festival and to mark its 25th anniversary, to recognise its status and its power to support the development of talent internationally, I am delighted to announce that it will now be able to access the Festivals Expo fund.

"Celtic Connections has grown into one of the world’s largest winter music festivals, boosting Scotland’s culture, economy and tourism sectors. This year will see Glasgow teaming with an anticipated 30,000 music lovers over the eighteen days of the festival, spreading warmth and bringing joy in these dark winter months.

Alan Morrison, Head of Music at Creative Scotland, said: "This is terrific news for Celtic Connections as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. "Celtic Connections is now firmly established as the winter destination of choice not only for lovers of folk and traditional music, but also for anyone who wants to embrace culture on a global scale."