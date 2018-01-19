A Malaysia Airlines plane landed safely in an Australian Outback city after the plane shook violently mid-flight and passengers braced themselves for a hard landing.

Flight 122 had been heading from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur and was over the northwest Australian coastal town of Broome when it turned back on Thursday.

It landed safely in Alice Springs and the airline said “safety was not at any time compromised”.

[UPDATE] Malaysia Airlines flight MH122/18 January 2018 from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur has been diverted to Alice Springs due to technical reasons. For more info: https://t.co/Zf0QU07NA1 — Malaysia Airlines (@MAS) January 18, 2018

“We suddenly experienced a very violent shaking of the aircraft and that probably lasted about five minutes and it was coming from one of the engines,” passenger Hugh Wolton told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“We got a call from the captain on the deck describing how to make plans for an emergency landing, you know, the wording used things like ‘impact,’ so we were suddenly bracing ourselves for a rough landing.”

Passenger Peter Brooks said the captain announced there would be “a couple of impacts” and some passengers thought the plane would come down in the desert.

[UPDATE] Passengers of MH122 will be transferred from Alice Springs to Kuala Lumpur on MH148/ 19 January 2018. The flight is scheduled to depart Alice Springs at 5.45pm and is expected to arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 9.50pm the same day. For more info: https://t.co/ze6Vm9tOeO — Malaysia Airlines (@MAS) January 18, 2018

But about 45 minutes later the captain said they would land in Alice Springs, he said.

The airline said the Airbus A330-300 plane experienced a “technical fault” in one of its two engines and the pilot decided to divert the flight.

The flight was travelling from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur (Steve Paston/EMPICS)

Passenger Cath Cat said the landing was ultimately smooth.

“We were aware of a sudden shuddering noise and then we were told to prepare for an emergency landing and there were instructions,” Ms Cat told Nine Network television.

“But later — fairly rapidly actually — the pilot said that the situation was under control and that we were returning to Alice Springs and although it was an emergency landing technically, it was going to be like a commercial landing, which in fact happened and we were all very grateful for that.”

The airline said passengers would be flown to Kuala Lumpur on Friday.