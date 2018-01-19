A FINNISH tourist who went missing in Edinburgh 10 days ago has been found safe and well in the city.
Riina Elisabeth Sjögren, 38, was found at around 9am today in Palmerston Place, in the west end of the city centre.
The search started after she abandoned her belongings at Edinburgh Airport. She was last seen on CCTV at the York Place tram stop near the Playhouse at 10.20pm on January 9. In the days leading up to her disappearance her behaviour was said to have grown more erratic.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers in Edinburgh can confirm that 38-year-old Finnish tourist Riina Elisabeth Sjögren, who was last seen in York Place on Tuesday, January 9, has now been traced safe.
"Officers would like to thank members of the public and media who participated in our search."
