Some of Scotland’s most outstanding visitor attractions have been named as Britain’s ‘greatest sites’.

The Callanish Stones, Loch Druidibeg, Luskentyre Beach, the Old Forge, and Speyside will compete for the coveted awards in a public vote which begins today and runs until March 5.

National tourism organisation, VisitScotland, is urging the public to cast their vote in the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2018.

Countryfile readers were asked to suggest “the greatest sites in the countryside”.

A panel of experts including BBC Countyfile presenter John Craven and author and rural affairs journalist Mark Rowe, whittled down the nominees to a shortlist of five per category.

The Callanish Stones on the Isle of Lewis is a finalist in the Landmark of the Year category. The 5,000-year-old stones, with their “awe-inspiring ancient mystery”, are a “stunning landmark”, according to judge Mark Rowe.

The Old Forge, mainland Britain’s most remote pub - based in the Highlands - has been shortlisted as Pub of the Year.

Judge Phoebe Smith said: “It’s set in a beautiful landscape looking out to the islands – a great reward for the effort it takes to get there and have that pint.”

Loch Druidibeg on South Uist is up for Nature Reserve of the Year. Described by judge Mark Rowe as a site of “austere beauty”, the loch is managed by Scottish Natural Heritage and is a Site of Special Scientific Interest, a Special Protection Area and a Special Area of Conservation.

Luskentyre Beach on the Isle of Harris has been shortlisted for Beach of the Year. The magazine describes the beach as “heavenly” and one of the “most spectacular beaches on Harris”.

Speyside is a finalist for Holiday Destination of the Year and is described in the shortlisting as “one of the loveliest parts of the British Isles”. Judge Fergus Collins called it “a proper taste of Highlands”.

Now in their seventh year, the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2018 are a celebration of the British countryside and its people, from mighty landmarks and outstanding national parks to the best nature reserves and finest rural pubs.

Last year’s awards saw Abernethy Forest, Strathspey, Highlands named Nature Reserve of The Year and Inverewe Gardens in Wester Ross taking the title Garden of The Year.

🌿VOTE in the BBC #Countryfile Magazine Awards 2018! 🌿



What are the outstanding countryside places of the past year? From mighty landmarks and outstanding nature reserves to superb national parks and fine rural pubs, now it's time to cast your votes! https://t.co/0wXkKvDSek pic.twitter.com/NMirQvSd6L — Countryfile Magazine (@CountryfileMag) January 19, 2018

Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland, said: “We’re delighted that Scotland once again features prominently in the prestigious BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards.

"It’s Scotland’s wonderful mix of awe-inspiring landscapes, stunning beaches, wondrous wildlife and fascinating heritage and culture that draw millions of visitors every year, so it is little wonder that readers and judges have nominated some of our outstanding attractions among the UK’s greatest countryside sites.

“Each of them richly deserve to be crowned national winners and I would encourage as many people as possible to take the time to vote for these outstanding Scottish sites.”