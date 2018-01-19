BLACK-cab rapist John Worboys could be freed within weeks after the UK Government opted not to challenge his release.

David Gauke, the UK Justice Secretary, said it would not be appropriate to seek a judicial review of the case after taking "considered and expert" legal advice.

An outcry erupted earlier this month after the Parole Board directed the release of Worboys, 60, after a decade behind bars.

He was jailed indefinitely in 2009, with a minimum term of eight years, for drugging and sexually assaulting women passengers.

Worboys was convicted of 19 offences against 12 victims but has been linked to more than 100 complaints in total.

Last weekend, it emerged Mr Gauke had commissioned advice on the possibility of taking the highly unusual step of seeking a judicial review.

The Ministry of Justice had said he would only proceed "if there is a reasonable prospect of success".

In a Commons statement, the Secretary of State Mr Gauke said: "I know that the victims of these crimes have suffered significant emotional trauma. The prospect of the release of this man is deeply concerning to them, to many members of this House and to the wider public.”

He told MPs that he owed it to those victims and to the public to consider all the options open to him as Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary.

"I, therefore, took the step of seeking legal advice from specialist leading counsel to establish whether there were grounds to challenge this decision in the courts and therefore to ask the court to stop the release of Worboys before the decision was reconsidered."

But, he explained: "Having taken considered and expert legal advice I have decided it would not be appropriate for me as Secretary of State to proceed with such a case. Honourable members will appreciate that I cannot go further and expose detail of the legal advice I have been given."

Mr Gauke added: "I know this will disappoint the victims in this case and members of this House given the crimes for which he has been convicted. On a personal level, candidly I share those concerns."

For Labour Imran Hussain said: "Many will be disappointed by today's news. It is understood that legal advice can't be shared and the minister does not want to prejudice other cases being brought.

"But today's news makes the need for changes in the Parole Board even more pressing."

The Shadow Justice Minister said he welcomed the widening of the review and especially a mechanism to allow Parole Board decisions to be reconsidered while retaining its independence.

In reply, Mr Gauke said he "shares the instincts" of Mr Hussain over the need for greater transparency in decisions.

His Conservative colleague Bob Neill, who chairs the Commons Justice Committee, said: "A political and policy decision that could be made as soon as possible is to change the Parole Board rules to permit the Parole Board to give reasons for its decisions."

Mr Neill said such a move was likely to have cross-party support and the Parole Board's backing.

Mr Gauke made clear he had taken a “close personal interest” in the Worboys case since taking over his new role earlier this month.

“It is important that all the victims have clarity as soon as possible which is why I am before the House today. I can reassure the House and the public that Worboys will not be released until his licence conditions have been finalised," he said.

The Justice Secretary stressed: “Let me be absolutely clear, Worboys will not be released until [his victims'] representations have been properly considered and his licence conditions are in place.

"Indeed last week, I asked for assurances that the views of victims were being taken in to account and that robust licensing conditions would be put in place to manage his risk.

"I am aware that some third parties are seeking to bring legal proceedings themselves and correspondence has been served on me as ecretary of state as a potential interested party to any litigation.

"I fully support the right for victims to take their own legal advice and to challenge any decision," added Mr Gauke.

Richard Scorer, a specialist abuse lawyer at Slater and Gordon which previously represented 11 of Worboys' victims in a civil case, said: "Although our clients are disappointed that the government has chosen not to participate in a judicial review of this decision, the victim judicial review is going forward and we urge everyone to support it and support the crowdfunding efforts.

"It is crucial that the decision to release this manipulative, calculating and dangerous man can be considered by the courts as soon as possible.

"It is also imperative that the failure to prosecute more cases against Worboys is re-examined."

In a statement, the Parole Board said: "We are glad that the Secretary of State agrees with our suggestion for an independent review on victim contact in the case of John Worboys.

"We also welcome the expanded the terms of reference for the Ministry of Justice's review of the parole process to include victim communication, transparency, and how Parole Board decisions could be reconsidered.

"This is a sensible course of action to take to make sure that the public and especially victims have confidence in the Parole Board's work.

"Justice needs to be seen to be done and the Canadian model for victim contact could provide a good starting point," it added.