HEALTH Secretary Shona Robison was accused of "betraying" the families of sick children as she backed the closure of a much-loved children's ward in Renfrewshire.

The move comes despite assurances by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a televised leaders' debate in 2016 that she would keep services "as local as they need to be", insisting that Ward 15 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital (RAH) in Paisley was not under threat.

Read more: Sturgeon accused of giving 'false hope' over Paisley children's ward

Questions had been asked about the future of the ward after official papers revealed plans by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to close the ward as part of an effort to save £69 million.

The health board later signed off on the plans in February 2017, but required ministerial approval to proceed.

Ms Robison has now granted NHSGGC permission to end inpatient and day case paediatrics at Ward 15, despite a long-running campaign by parents and local residents to save it. Children will be cared for instead at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, 30 to 40 minutes drive away. Community paediatric services will continue at the RAH.

Carolann Davidson, from the Kids Need Our Ward group, said: "Kids Need Our Ward have been campaigning since August 2011 and we feel totally betrayed by this decision.

"Shona Robison claimed to listen to local families, she did speak to them, but clearly didn’t listen."

Read more: Parents and campaigners in last-ditch plea to save Ward 15

Ms Robison said the decision had "overwhelming clinical support", while NHSGGC said young patients would benefit from "state-of-the-art facilities" at the new Glasgow children's hospital, which includes nine dedicated children's theatres and a 20-bed paediatric critical care unit.

However, West of Scotland Labour MSP Neil Bibby said it was a "disgraceful political decision" motivated by the health board "needing to plug a black-hole in their budget" rather than clinical need.

He added: "Before the last Scottish Parliament elections, Nicola Sturgeon denied there were even proposals to close the children’s ward. Less than two years on, it is now beyond doubt that the First Minister and the SNP lied to the people of Renfrewshire about the future of the children’s ward."

Read more: Livingston children's ward closes amid consultant shortage

The decision to close the children's ward in Paisley coincided with a protest outside St John's Hospital in Livingston, whose children's ward has been closed to inpatients and out-of-hours care since July 2017 amid a shortage of paediatric consultants. Children who require hospital admission are being transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh instead.

Labour MSP for Lothian Neil Findlay, who joined parents and carers outside the hospital, said it was time the Scottish Government and NHS Lothian put an end to what he described as a "scandalous situation".

Read more: Hopes high to save Lightburn Hospital in Glasgow

Meanwhile, there was a reprieve for the Lightburn Hospital in Glasgow after Ms Robison rejected proposals by NHSGGC to close it as part of proposals to redesign rehabilitation services for the elderly in the north-east of the city.

Ms Robison said plans to improve health and social care services in the east-end of Glasgow were "not yet fully developed".

On the RAH, Ms Robison said: “My priority is to ensure that patient safety is maintained and this will remain at the heart of every decision on redesigning services. The paediatric proposals that NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde have put forward, backed by overwhelming clinical support, have persuaded me that this new model of local paediatric services is in the best interests of children and will ensure that the majority of patient cases will continue to be seen and treated locally."

Dr Jennifer Armstrong, Medical Director for NHSGGC, said: “The Royal Hospital for Children is one of the finest paediatric teaching hospitals in the UK and this decision will ensure that children from the Clyde area who require specialist hospital care will be able to receive their care in these state-of-the-art facilities."

She added that families who needed it would receive funding to cover ?transport, fuel, travel expenses, or other forms of assistance.