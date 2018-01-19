A COMPANY is cashing in on a worldwide health agency's approval of cannabis for medicinal relief by launching a new supersized, super-strong £400 marijuana product.

Love Hemp, which claims to be the UK’s first lifestyle Cannabidiol (CBD) brand, has launched the new extra-strong cannabis oil product while claiming a growing market in Scotland.

It comes after it emerged that Scotland is set for a multi-million pound boon from the cannabis industry after the World Health Organisation confirmed that the drug provides medicinal relief for a range of ailments.

The new product.

Last month, a WHO report revealed that CBD oils may help successfully treat symptoms relating to Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, MS, pain, anxiety, depression, cancer and diabetic complications.

Researchers have examined the health properties of Cannabidiol (CBD) – which is the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana – and ruled that there is now evidence to support claims it may help treat epilepsy and “a number of other medical conditions”.

Studies also suggest that Cannabidiol oil – whose legal classification will be debated next year in the Scottish Parliament – may be a successful anti-inflammatory as well as encouraging the release and uptake of dopamine and serotonin.

Available legally on the open market, CBD is often administered in the form of oils, drops or capsules.

The British therapeutic cannabis industry is said to be the largest in Europe and it is believed that cannabis oil use in the UK has doubled in a year.

Off the back of the WHO development, Love Hemp have now brought out it's most expensive and strongest product yet, a 10,000mg CBD oil which contains 10 per cent CBD up on a previous eight per cent strength product.

The company says the are "completely natural supplements sourced from low-level THC hemp" and claims to be "the best value CBD oil in the UK".

It is sold as a dietary supplement for use two to three times a day with six or 12 drops under the tongue.

Tony Calamita of CBD Oils UK insisted their new product was better value.

“By offering a bulk size product we can offer a much better price per mg of active CBD to the consumer. The market average price for a gram of CBD is around £60-90. Our 10,000mg product offers CBD for £40 per gram.

“We have regular business from Scotland and send a growing number of orders to Scotland every week.”

Cannabis oil producers in the UK believed the WHO ruling would provide a fillip to the UK industry, which already serves a 250,000-strong community, according to the Cannabis Trades Association UK.

According to the WHO “cannabidiol should not be scheduled for international control on the basis of current evidence, and that a fuller review will be carried out next year, when other cannabinoids are discussed.”

Love Hemp's promo.

The organisation’s Expert Committee on Drug Dependence (ECDD) found “no evidence of public health related problems associated with the use of pure CBD.”