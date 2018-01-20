A RARE first edition of Das Kapital, Karl Marx’s famous criticism of capitalism, has been put up for sale for £100,000.

Just 1,000 copies of the book were printed for the first edition – the only edition to appear during Marx’s lifetime.

Das Kapital was Marx’s attempt to describe how the capitalist system works and how it will destroy itself. He argues that an economic system based on private profit is unstable and leads to exploitation.

