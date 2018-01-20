IT was once the most important factory of its type in the country and was the sole provider of glass in Scotland for more than three decades.

Now a major exhibition has been launched showcasing the products manufactured at the renowned Dumbarton glassworks for the first time.

Visitors to the free exhibition will learn of the prominent position of Dumbarton in the history of Scottish and British glass manufacture and the rise and fall of the Glassworks Company and its directors. Many of the artefacts have been donated by members of the Dixon and Christie families who owned the plant until its demise in 1850.

