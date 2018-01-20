IT is a World Heritage Site and celebrates the mill buildings’ proud industrial heritage and place as a socially-concious place to live and work.
Now New Lanark is set to welcome previously unseen textiles exhibits by renowned pop artist Andy Warhol.
There are four pieces of clothing made from printed silk textiles designed by Warhol in the Artists Textiles exhibition which runs until April.
Two dresses printed with large ice cream cones and a candy apple blouse are all part of a group of food related designs that were printed by Stehli Silks.
Stehli, who produced the seminal Americana series of textiles in the 1920s, that included designs by the photographer Edward Steichen, had a long history of commissioning artists and illustrators.
Andy Warhol gave several rolls of his Stehli designs to his friend Stephen Bruce, a New York boutique and restaurant owner.
The fabrics are part of a fashion collection that included a shift dress of giant pretzels now in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
New Lanark is an 18th century cotton-spinning Mill Village and one of Scotland’s six World Heritage Sites.
The latest exhibition traces the history of 20th century art in textiles with highlights also including prints of work by Salvador Dali, Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso.
To celebrate the arrival of this exhibition and the village’s textile production history, the site has launched a design competition to commission a special New Lanark textile print.
