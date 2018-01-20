BABY-Faced Tory Miles Briggs has been sharing his lesser-known qualities in a fascinating interview with Holyrood magazine. The Lothians MSP revealed that at school his fellow pupils perceptively voted him the person “most likely to be a politician”. However, in a related metaphor, they also said he was the person “most likely to be a prostitute”. Just to clarify the issue, he added: “Luckily, the first one has been the road I have pursued in life.”

THE Tories' public (with an L) health spokesman, Mr Briggs also discussed his reading habits. He said he’d recently been enjoying comedian Adam Kay’s brutal memoir of his days as a junior doctor, ‘This is Going to Hurt’. All very on message. But what was the last book he read? “To be completely honest it was the Minecraft annual”, he admitted sheepishly.

THE Carillion collapse has been hell for most, but a bonus for economy secretary Keith Brown, as it let him roll out his favourite anecdote. Taking questions on the failed infrastructure firm, he told MSPs it reminded him of his conviction for not paying a Skye Bridge toll. “I bow to nobody in my opposition to PFI!” he boasted. Nor to modesty. He told the same tale in his maiden speech in May 2007. Told a committee it in February 2013. Told the chamber it a month later. And then told the chamber again two months after that. What a rebel!

Loading article content