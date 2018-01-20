A NUN has told an inquiry she slapped children in her care at an orphanage but said she is “not aware” of beating a boy unconscious after he found her embracing another nun.
The 73-year-old was giving evidence to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry of her time at Smyllum Park orphanage in Lanark between 1969 and 1976.
The nun, who wishes to remain anonymous, was questioned over evidence of a resident at that time who said he was given a “proper hiding” after he saw her and another nun in an embrace.
The boy, who was aged around six or seven, said he was hit and kicked, had his hair singed by being held over an open flame on the boiler, and passed out before waking to find himself black and blue.
Colin MacAulay QC, counsel to the inquiry, asked the nun if this happened and she replied: “I’m not aware of it happening. I can only say what I remember. That incident has shocked me.”
Mr MacAulay said: “Is it at all feasible that you would have forgotten an event where you were involved inwhat seems would have been a serious attack on a young child?”
She replied “I don’t think I would have done”, adding she was not leaving open the possibility she has blacked it out.
The resident told the inquiry he was then “persecuted” by the nun who would “hit us and slap us when were least expecting it” and also hit him with a cricket bat.
She denied the cricket bat incident and said she had “no recollection” of the other allegations.
Questioned if she used corporal punishment on the children, she said: “I did administer a slap on the legs or the hand.”
The inquiry continues.
