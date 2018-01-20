A NUN has told an inquiry she slapped children in her care at an orphanage but said she is “not aware” of beating a boy unconscious after he found her embracing another nun.

The 73-year-old was giving evidence to the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry of her time at Smyllum Park orphanage in Lanark between 1969 and 1976.

The nun, who wishes to remain anonymous, was questioned over evidence of a resident at that time who said he was given a “proper hiding” after he saw her and another nun in an embrace.

Loading article content