A PETITION launched by Russell Brand to permanently house the homeless people of Windsor as a wedding gift to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has reached more than 10,000 signatures in less than 24 hours.

The comedian kicked off the campaign in response to Windsor and Maidenhead Council leader Simon Dudley’s request for police to clear rough sleepers from the town ahead of the marriage of Harry and the American actress in May.

Brand’s wish is for Slough Borough Council to buy an existing building to give to homeless charity SHOC (Slough Homeless Our Concern) in order to help the vulnerable people it supports.

