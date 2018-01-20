LARGE areas of Scotland shivered in blizzard conditions last night as snow blanketed major roads causing widespread disruption, with motorists being warned more trouble is on the way.

A harsh frost combined with untreated side roads is expected to create major hazards for drivers and pedestrians, with even more snow predicted for some areas tomorrow.

Commuters being urged to leave work early yesterday to avoid the risk of being caught up in snow meant many roads were already choked by the time the weather hit.

Although fleets of gritters were out in force helping to keep most trunk routes clear, poor visibility in the snowy conditions left vehicles travelling at a snail’s pace.

Among the areas worst affected were routes around Mauchline, where the M76 ground to a near halt as wintry conditions closed in.

A spate of minor accidents and breakdowns caused tailbacks across many other routes, with motorists stranded for an hour on the M77 near Eaglesham and delays for drivers on the M74 at Wellburn.

Routes around Lesmahagow and Carstairs were also affected.

A Met Office “be prepared” amber warning covers Tayside, Fife, central and southern Scotland and Strathclyde.

It warns of heavy snow showers with up to 12 inches (30cm) possible over the highest routes, and up to four inches (10cm) at lower levels.

Forecasters said there is a chance of power cuts, while some rural communities may be cut off.

Dozens of schools around the country are closed, while some shut early due to the weather.

Police Scotland is urging drivers only to travel if necessary in areas affected by the amber snow and ice warnings.

Transport Scotland has warned that conditions could be just as challenging today, with ice expected to leave untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths treacherous.

It is likely to be made even more difficult on Sunday in some areas, when a severe overnight frost is expected to be followed by snow moving eastwards across parts of Scotland and northern England. Higher areas are likely to be most affected.

However rain is also predicted, creating further hazards on frozen roads and pavements for motorists and pedestrians.

The Scottish Government said the Multi Agency Response Team (MART), involving partner organisations such as Police Scotland, spent the evening monitoring the situation.

Milngavie based RAC patrolman Mark Downie said motorists had faced a string of problems, with rescue services struggling to reach them through roads choked with stricken vehicles. “It has been a difficult week, the weather conditions have been horrendous,” he said.

“Our vans have winter tyres that gives us a lot of grip, but we have to sit in the same queue of traffic as everyone else.”

Meanwhile sporting fixtures across the Central Belt have been thrown into jeopardy by the weather, with a string of Scottish Cup matches already called off and pitch inspections planned for today, including the match between Highland League side Fraserburgh and Rangers tomorrow.

Climbers and hillwalkers were warned of “considerable risk” of avalanches across north and south Cairngorms, Glencoe, Lochaber and Creag Meagaidh.

But the weather brought cheer among winter sports fans, with hopes of a bumper season. Andy Meldrum, managing director of Glencoe Mountain said around 600 skiers packed the resorts slopes yesterday morning.

Heather Hill, who lives 1100ft above sea level near Elvanfoot, Leadhills, said the snow is the worst she can recall ever seeing.

She said: “It is the worst snow I think I’ve seen since my childhood.”