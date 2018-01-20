US singer Tom Petty died from an accidental drug overdose, his family said.

Dana and Adria Petty, his wife and daughter, shared the results of an autopsy which revealed the death was a result of taking a variety of medications.

In a statement, they said: “Unfortunately Tom’s body suffered from many serious ailments including emphysema, knee problems and most significantly a fractured hip.

Our family sat together this morning with the Medical Examiner – Coroner’s office and we were informed of their final… Posted by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers on Friday, January 19, 2018

“Despite this painful injury he insisted on keeping his commitment to his fans and he toured for 53 dates with a fractured hip and, as he did, it worsened to a more serious injury.

“On the day he died he was informed his hip had graduated to a full on break and it is our feeling that the pain was simply unbearable and was the cause for his over use of medication.”

Petty’s worldwide sales topped 80 million records and his band the Heartbreakers finished a 40th anniversary tour at the Hollywood Bowl before his death in October aged 66.

His family added: “On a positive note we now know for certain he went painlessly and beautifully exhausted after doing what he loved the most, for one last time, performing live with his unmatchable rock band for his loyal fans on the biggest tour of his 40 plus year career. He was extremely proud of that achievement in the days before he passed.

“We continue to mourn with you and marvel at Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ incredible positive impact on music and the world. And we thank you all for your love and support over the last months.”