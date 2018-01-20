Veteran comic Sir Ken Dodd has said “things are progressing” in an update on his health after being taken to hospital with a severe chest infection.

The 90-year-old, who is currently being treated in a hospital in his home city of Liverpool, has also thanked the “marvellous” NHS and his fans for their well wishes.

In a statement to the Press Association, Sir Ken said: “A very big thank you to everyone for their good wishes.

Loading article content