THE SNP has been accused of letting down its members after the party’s ‘Monklands McMafia’ faction refused to give up power despite an activist backlash.

The faction, which is linked to several Lanarkshire MSPs, suffered a series of losses in internal elections in the SNP’s Coatbridge & Chryston branch in October.

However newly elected office bearers have been unable to start work because they have been denied access to vital membership lists, accounts and bank records.

The old guard has been accused of “squatting” and refusing to move on, while SNP HQ is said to have ignored repeated requests to intervene and fix the problem.

SNP HQ is run by Nicola Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell.

The so-called ‘McMafia’ faction is linked to Coatbridge & Chryston MSP Fulton MacGregor, Uddingston & Bellshill MSP Richard Lyle and Airdrie & Shotts MSP Alex Neil.

The clique has been accused of hoarding power and positions through a network of cronies, excluding newcomers, and riding roughshod over rules, leading to a dysfunctional party.

One MSP said: “This is a f***ing mess. Fulton MacGregor needs to show some leadership. He may not like the result of the election, but he has to make friends with these people.”

The McMafia group, which is also linked to many SNP councillors, was engaged in a bitter turf war with former Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill MP Phil Bothwell in recent years.

The feuding was so bad that in February 2017 the SNP’s national secretary suspended the Coatbridge branch, describing the atmosphere within it as “toxic”.

The October meeting was meant to be a return to normality, but ended in more bitterness.

Former shop steward Joe Birt defeated North Lanarkshire Councillor Allan Stubbs, the former branch treasurer, for the convener’s position.

Mr Stubbs works for Mr MacGregor, whose brother Findlay lost the contest for secretary.

Friends of the MacGregors also failed to become treasurer and political education officer.

Overseen by Paisley MSP George Adam, the results of the STV vote were checked and verified and are not disputed by SNP HQ.

However almost three months on, the Coatbridge branch remains in a state of paralysis.

A second SNP insider said: “The party leadership go on the TV and talk about democracy and the rights of Scots to stay in Europe but they won’t recognise democracy in Coatbridge.

“It’s a ridiculous state of affairs. There are a lot of talented people in the Coatbridge branch but they’re not being given a chance to do anything because of this lot. It’s totally wrong.”

A third SNP source added: “It looks as if MacGregor and crew have thrown their toys out the pram.

“I suspect they’re trying to sicken folk into drifting away so they can keep control. As for HQ failing to intervene, it seems democracy doesn’t apply unless SNP HQ wants it to.”

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “The people of Coatbridge and Chryston will be rolling their eyes to see this branch in the headlines again.

“No wonder people in North Lanarkshire are turning back to Labour."

Mr MacGregor promised to respond to the Herald’s questions about the situation then backed out.

Confronted in the Holyrood lobby, he said he felt unable to comment because of work commitments.

The SNP failed to respond to multiple requests for comment.