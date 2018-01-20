Eurotunnel has said it is “right to be thinking about” building a new English Channel crossing and would want to be involved if the plans floated by Boris Johnson went ahead.

The Foreign Secretary’s idea for a bridge, floated at a summit attended by French president Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, was “very interesting”, corporate affairs director John Keefe said.

Current Channel Tunnel traffic only runs at about 54% of total capacity but the company has the rights to build any second crossing until 2086.

