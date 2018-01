Anti-Trump protesters descended on the new site of the United States embassy on Saturday afternoon, declaring the US president a “racist bigot” and calling for Theresa May to cancel her meeting with him at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week.

In a demonstration held to mark the first anniversary of Mr Trump’s inauguration as US president, around 20 activists from the campaign group Stand up to Racism pushed over a mock wall they had built in front of the embassy’s recently opened site in Vauxhall, south London.

It came a week after Mr Trump publicly cancelled a visit to Britain to open the new site because, he said, it had been sold for “peanuts” and was built in an “off location” of London.

