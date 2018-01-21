TORY tax plans would devastate the NHS, SNP politicians who worked in the service before entering politics have warned.

SNP MSPs Clare Haughey and Emma Harper made the claim with Holyrood set to vote on stage one of the budget next week.

Finance Secretary Derek -Mackay announced changes to the income tax rates last month which would introduce two new bands and alter existing ones.

The budget proposals for 2018-19 will see the basic rate frozen at 20p, as well as the introduction of a new intermediate rate of 21p, which will kick in after £24,000.

The Scottish Tories have called for a freeze in the basic rate of income tax throughout the current parliamentary session.

Haughey and Harper, who both worked as nurses, said the Tory plans would leave a £500 million hole in the budget. That would lead to the loss of the NHS in its current form, they maintained.

Rutherglen MSP Haughey said: “It would have a huge impact on accident and emergency services this winter. Waiting times would be a lot worse.

“The Tory plans would mean taking £500 million out of the NHS. The consequences are unimaginable in terms of the number of nurses working in the service and care for vulnerable people."

Harper, a South of Scotland MSP, also attacked the Tory tax plans ahead of the stage one vote on the budget on January 31.

She said: "If you took that amount of money out of public funds, it would be difficult to see how the NHS could function.

"It would be devastating for the service in all areas from A&E right through to mental health services."

In response, a Scottish Tory spokesman said: “The Scottish Conservatives would focus on growing our economy and increasing the tax base – something the SNP have failed to do over the last decade.

"Instead, the SNP’s high tax agenda will act as a barrier to attracting talent and investment to Scotland.”