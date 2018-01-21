SCOTLAND'S Brexit Minister has said the devolved administrations must be properly consulted ahead of the next round of Brexit talks.

Mike Russell has written to Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington asking him to work more closely with ministers in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

Russell called for assurances on the "meaningful participation of devolved governments in agreeing UK positions".

He also backed the urgent recall of the Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) on EU Negotiations, which Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish ministers sit on.

Russell said the move was needed before the UK begins the next phase of Brexit talks in mid-February.

The letter follows the publication of a Scottish Government study that warned a no-deal Brexit could cost Scotland's economy £12.7bn a year.

Russell's letter said: "I am sure that you will agree that as the UK embarks on a second phase of negotiations with the EU, it is crucial that the UK Government and the devolved governments work closely together to achieve the best possible outcome.

"We understand that the UK Government is to set out its approach to the second phase of negotiations in mid-February.

"I would be grateful, therefore, if you could share further detail on how the UK Government is reaching agreement on its desired end state relationship with the EU, and when devolved administrations can expect to have an opportunity to participate in and influence the outcome of that discussion."

In response, a UK Government spokesman said "We have held extensive and important talks with the devolved administrations in the process of planning the UK’s departure from the EU, including through the JMC process, bilaterals and significant engagement between officials."

Meanwhile, the SNP called for assurances that minimum environmental standards will not be harmed after Brexit.

SNP MSP Kate Forbes, who sits on Holyrood’s Environment Committee, said: “The Tory government must commit to the highest environmental and public health standards after Brexit – whether that is to protect our food or our native species."