HOW do you deal with jet leg when you're Scotland's best loved sportsman? Tennis player Andy Murray took an unusual approach when international travel stopped him sleeping in the early hours of Saturday morning by hosting a public question and answer session on Twitter in which he opened up about his views on leading players, favourite slams and what he really thinks of his mum.

Murray, originally from Dunblane, who in November 2016 became the first British singles player to top the world rankings since the current system was introduced in 1973, also spoke of his current injury saying he "would give back being number one in the world just to be back playing on the court" in the social media Q&A. The player has a hip injury and has not played a competitive match since last year's Wimbledon. He had to go undergo surgery after failing to recover in time for the Australian Open, held annually over the last fortnight of January in Melbourne.

The player opened the session at 5am, tweeting: "I'm the only [person] up with #jetlag anyone got a question for me? #askandy". The tweet received over 1,500 responses with questions ranging from technical points on proposed slam rules to queries about whether he considered Spanish player Feliciano Lopez was "the hottest player" of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), to which he answered: "He's a beautiful man."

