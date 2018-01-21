THE body of a “well-dressed” man was found behind a popular bar in Glasgow’s West End on Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to Lynedoch Street near Woodlands Road around 2pm. Two police vans, two police cars, six officers and two ambulances were outside The Drake for several hours.
One local, who asked not to be named, said she found the man “lying face down” in a lane behind Lynedoch Street.
“He was all blue,” she said. “It was quite a shock. I would say he was about 30 years old. He was well-dressed. He was wearing Vivienne Westwood shoes.”
Six police officers were at the scene and a cordon was set up. An ashen-faced man left the building after he was interviewed by police. He declined to comment. An officer at the scene said there is an “ongoing investigation”.
A police spokeswoman said they are treating the death as “unexplained”. A post mortem examination will be carried out and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
