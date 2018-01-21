THE search for two missing fishermen was last night described as a “recovery operation” by police after the trawler they were sailing in was found submerged in deep water in Loch Fyne.
Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk were on board when the Nancy Glen capsized and sank around 6pm on Thursday. John Miller, who was also on the 40ft vessel, was rescued and is recovering at Mid-Argyll Community Hospital in Lochgilphead.
A police spokeswoman said last night: “We know the position of the boat but it is very deep. A recovery operation will resume tomorrow.”
A fleet of fishing vessels has taken part in a search alongside police, the fire and rescue service, lifeboats and coastguard rescue teams.
A spokesman for Tarbert and North Kintyre Churches said: "This is a close-knit fishing community and everyone is absolutely devastated by what has happened.”
Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch are carrying out a joint investigation to establish what caused the incident.
