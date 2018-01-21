A MURDER inquiry has been launched after a man died in hospital a week after he was attacked outside a fast food takeaway in Renfrew.
Paul Mathieson, 37, was found with injuries to his head and face at 1am on Sunday January 14. He died at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Detective Chief Inspector Martin Fergus said: “From our enquiries so far we know that Mr Mathieson was the victim of a sustained and brutal attack by one man and that he died as a result of his injuries.
“Mr Mathieson, who is quite well known in the Renfrew area, had been out for the night and was heading home after buying a pizza from a nearby fast food shop when, from CCTV, he is seen talking to another man in Wilson Street.
“Then, for some unknown reason, the man attacks him, punching him to the ground and striking him several times before making off towards Houston Street.
“Unfortunately, Mr Mathieson lay for some time before he was found by a member of the public who called the emergency services.”
DI Fergus said the victim was in the Kind Man's pub in Hairst Street and the Western bar on Main Street before the attack and he has appealed to anyone with information to call 101.
