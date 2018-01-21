FORMER SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh is to face a legal disciplinary action over the administration of a trust fund in her previous career as a partner in a law firm which went bust owing £600,000.

Last night the Scottish Solicitors’ Discipline Tribunal, the independent body which deals with serious disciplinary issues, confirmed that Ahmed-Sheikh, a lawyer before she became an MP, and her former business partner Niall Mickel were being served with the misconduct complaint and had 21 days to respond.

This follows a Law Society investigation, launched last May, over the trust fund set up by the now defunct firm, Hamilton Burns, to which she was a signatory. The Law Society refused to comment on the case. However under the procedural rules if a complaint is investigated and deemed to have merit it is then referred to the tribunal, which has to decide whether there is a prima facie case against the solicitor complained about. The fact that a notice has been served on Ahmed-Sheikh and Mickel confirms that the tribunal believes there is a case to answer. The procedure - known as ‘prosecution’ - is led by a Law Society appointed specialist solicitor known as a fiscal, and may result in a hearing of evidence and legal submissions before the tribunal, which has the power to strike off lawyers in the most serious cases.

