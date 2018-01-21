SINGER Ed Sheeran has posted news of his engagement to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn on Instagram.
Sharing a photograph of them together to his 18 million followers, Sheeran wrote: "Got myself a fiance [sic] just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well."
Last year the singer credited hockey player Seaborn, who he has reportedly been dating since 2015, with nursing him back to health after he was involved in a bicycle accident. The couple have known each other since childhood but only became romantically involved years later.
In February last year he alluded to their relationship on Radio 2, saying: "I spent every day for a year with this certain person, we kind of have a strong relationship now, which is good." Sheeran and Seaborn are rarely photographed together.
The singer, songwriter and guitarist released his debut on Asylum Records in September 2011 and the topped the UK and Australian charts, reaching number five in the US. It has since been certified seven-times platinum in the UK. The third studio album has also been well received and his single Perfect –which he has said was inspired by Seaborn – was the Christmas number one.
