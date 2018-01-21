IN just over two weeks, the 2018 Winter Olympics will kick-off in Pyeongchang, South Korea. But while the headlines will focus on the two parts of the divided country, North and South, marching together under the one flag, the pressure will be on Team GB to perform. They have been set their highest-ever medal target of five medals and while that is likely to be a tough ask, a number of GB’s best medal hopes are Scots.

One of the highest-profile athletes in Team GB for the Pyeongchang Games is Elise Christie – the speed skater who famously suffered heartbreak at the Winter Olympics four years ago. As one of the world’s highest-ranked skaters Christie went into Sochi 2014 with expectations of returning from Russia with at least one piece of silverware. But disaster struck and the Livingston skater was ultimately disqualified from not one, not two but all three of her short-track events for collisions and not crossing the finishing line.

Christie considered quitting but she stuck with it and has bounced back stronger. Last year saw the 27-year-old become triple world champion and the world record-holder goes into next month’s Olympics a more mature and experienced athlete – and one of GB’s strongest medal hopes. She will be joined in the short-track team by Kathryn Thomson from Kilmarnock.

