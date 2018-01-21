Two climbers have been airlifted to safety after being discovered in a “precarious position” – having survived a night without shelter at 3,000 ft.
The pair had called Police Scotland on Friday evening to report they were stuck at Bidean Nam Bain in Glencoe.
A mountain rescue team were unable to reach them owing to blizzard conditions.
After spending the night exposed to the elements, the pair were spotted by an HM Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopter and it was able to winch them to safety at around 8.30am on Saturday morning.
A statement from the service said: “Both casualties were taken to Torlundy, Fort William before being passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.
“UK mountains should not be underestimated as they can be unforgiving for even the most experienced people.
“Severe weather condition could mean a change in your environment within minutes and navigation could be difficult.”
