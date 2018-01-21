UKIP’S leader Henry Bolton has insisted he will not quit and has admitted that the party "is probably over" if he is forced out as he prepares to face down critics at a meeting of its ruling body today.

The former Army officer has faced a volley of calls to resign since his now former partner, 25-year-old model Jo Marney, was revealed to have made highly offensive comments about Prince Harry’s fiancée Meghan Markle and black people.

Ukip's national executive committee is said to be planning to hold a vote of confidence in their leader during a special meeting.

The developments come as reports suggested Ukip’s former leader Nigel Farage has been in talks about a return to frontline British politics with the launch of a new pro-Brexit movement if Mr Bolton were forced out.

The MEP is said to have spoken to friends, including his financial backer Arron Banks, about the possible creation of what has already been dubbed Ukip MkII.

Mr Bolton, 54, told ITV's Peston On Sunday the party could not afford to have another leadership contest.

"If the NEC decides to go down the road of months of further in-fighting and further negative media scrutiny by deciding to pass a vote of no confidence in me, the reality is the party is probably over."

Mr Bolton said previously his "romantic" relationship with Ms Marney was over following an outcry sparked about a series of shocking comments she made.

But he admitted they were "still in touch" after pictures emerged of them meeting up.

Asked if he was going to quit, the party leader replied: "No I'm not, no,” admitting: “A leadership contest now would be financially almost un-viable for the party.”

Mr Bolton left wife Tatiana, 42, who gave birth to their second daughter at London's St Pancras station in 2016 after going into labour on a train, prior to his relationship with Ms Marney becoming public in early January.

He told the programme: "I don't believe I have done anything wrong. My own personal life, it's a little bit of a mess at the moment. I need to sort that out, of course."

Asked about reports his estranged wife still did not know if their marriage was over, he replied: "My wife and I have exchanged lengthy emails on this. We have spoken a couple of times on the phone, but that is my business."

Ukip chairman Paul Oakden is said to have emailed party members on Saturday, saying the NEC did not have powers to remove Mr Bolton and a new leader could only be chosen through a ballot of members.

In the message shared by activists online, Mr Oakden called for unity, adding: "Let's all come together to sort this out and put this party back on the road."