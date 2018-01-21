LABOUR’S John McDonnell has again refused to say sorry over comments calling for Cabinet minister Ether McVey to be lynched.
The Shadow Chancellor has always insisted he was quoting other people, so he had nothing to apologise for.
But after a recording of the comments made in 2014 emerged, Commons leader Andrea Leadsom branded them "truly evil".
Loading article content
Mr McDonnell told BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show: "I'm surprised at Andrea. I like her, she's a good woman."
The London MP insisted when he quoted the words about lynching the Work and Pensions Secretary, he had not been doing so approvingly.
"It was a stand-up thing and I was saying: ‘Look, this is how rough politics is up there,’" he explained.
Mr McDonnell said he had previously "refuted completely" when MPs "misinterpreted it" and insisted he did "not wish harm to anybody".
Mr Marr asked the Shadow Chancellor if he wanted him to play the audio of the comments, to which he replied: "You don't need to, I know exactly what was on it." The audio was not played on the programme.
Asked if he would apologise to Ms McVey, the Labour frontbencher replied: "I said then I did not support what was happening, of course I didn't support that. It is for those people who made that statement if they wish to make that apology."
James Cleverly, the Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party, said: “Despite promising ‘kinder, gentler politics’, the Shadow Chancellor has today repeatedly refused to apologise for sickening abuse.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?